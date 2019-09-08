Louis Coogan

Louis Coogan, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Froedert South in Kenosha. He was born in Mineral Point on Sept. 11, 1932, but was a lifelong resident of Kenosha.

He worked at American Motors until purchasing Coogan's Bluff tavern and later retired doing lawn service. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1950, where he was Class President, Student Council President and Captain of the football team. He attended Platteville College on a football scholarship. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and was trained for top secret crypto and teletype operations. As a Staff Sergeant, he received the National Medal of Honor and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the Kenosha Tavern League, Legion of American Veterans and the American Legion. He loved the shake of the day, betting on pools and most of all his "Kenosha Family".

A celebration of Louie's life will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, where friends and family are invited to a memorial Mass at 3 p.m. at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha and celebration at Cheers, 4619 8th Avenue.

A special thank you to Sherry Gittens and all the VA nurses.

Gorgen Funeral Services

www.gorgenfh.com