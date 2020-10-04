Louis D. Gerou

1935-2020

Louis Gerou, 85, of Kenosha, died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center with his family by his side and his sister, Geraldine, holding his hand.

Born on March 26, 1935, in Perkins, MI, he was the son of the late Baptist and Anna Gerou. On June 22, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Joan P. Belongia at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

After graduation, Louis served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He then began his career working for the city of Kenosha and retired as a police officer after 27 years on the department.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, spending time with his family and Friday night dinners at the Italian American Club. He was a member of the Italian American Club, the Kenosha Police Association and St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Louis is survived by four daughters, Terry (Robert) Cooper, Lynn (Larry) Loney, Lisa (John) McSorley, Lori (David) Jake; 11 grandchildren, Robert (Jessica), Lauren (Michael), Daniel, Tyler, Matthew, Nicole, Mark (Maggie), Cody, Brittany, Kelsey and Katelyn; two great grandchildren, Riley and Elliot; and two sisters, Geraldine Wiercinski and JoAnn Nemeth; he is further survived by other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; his sister, Dolores Greenwood and his half siblings, James Gerou and JuneAnn Gerou.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

