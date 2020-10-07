1/1
Louis D. Gerou
Louis D. Gerou

1935-2020

Louis Gerou, 85, of Kenosha, died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center with his family by his side and his sister, Geraldine, holding his hand.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Louis's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
09:00 AM
Proko Funeral Home
OCT
8
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
October 6, 2020
Most sincere condolences to you and your family, Terry.
Kem Miller
Friend
October 5, 2020
sorry for your loss, Frank & Cheryl Parise
frank parise
