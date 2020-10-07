Louis D. Gerou

1935-2020

Louis Gerou, 85, of Kenosha, died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center with his family by his side and his sister, Geraldine, holding his hand.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

