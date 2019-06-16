Louis F. "Muzzy" Pillizzi

1933-2019

Louis F. Muzzy Pillizzi, 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, surrounded by his beloved family, at Aurora Medical Center.

Born on June 29, 1933 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Sam and Anna (Vonna) Pillizzi.

Muzzy proudly served in the Special Services for the U.S. Army from June 12, 1953, until May 11, 1955, when he was honorably discharged. During his service, he was featured on the television show "Soldier Parade-Variety" with Arlene Francis.

On July 2, 1955, he married the love of his life, Mary Jane DeRose, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine.

Muzzy worked as a customer liaison for more than 30 years at InSinkErator until his retirement in 1996. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a member of the church choir for more than 50 years. He served as president of the choir and as president of the Holy Name Society. Muzzy was a talented musician with a beautiful voice. With his band, he entertained at weddings and other events in Kenosha for many years. He sang the National Anthem at Comiskey Park and at the Milwaukee County Stadium. He was very honored to be the Grand Marshall for the Kenosha Civic Parade in 2004.

But more than any of the many accomplishments of his life, Muzzy will be best remembered for his deep love of family and his kind, funny spirit. Every life he touched was better for having known him, and for that legacy we are forever grateful.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane; two children, LuAnn (William) Morrissey of Woodstock, IL and Dino (Kelley) Pillizzi of Libertyville, IL; three grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas Morrissey and Rees Pillizzi; siblings, Delores Weddel and Dominic (Georgia) Pillizzi; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Muzzy was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam, James and Joseph Pillizzi; and sisters, Victoria Angotti and Virginia Pierce.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 19, at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Medical Center, especially Anna, Danielle and Jordan, for their compassionate care for Muzzy and his family during his time there.

