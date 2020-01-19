Louise Camosy

November 24, 1921 - January 18, 2020

Louise Camosy passed away on Saturday, January 18th at the age of 98.

Born Louise Ferraro, in Kenosha, on November 24, 1921, she was the daughter of Mary and Eugene Ferraro, also lifelong residents of Kenosha after emigrating from Calabria, Italy.

Louise graduated from Kenosha High School and worked at Snap-On Tools for several years after graduation.

She married Ray Camosy on June 7, 1947 and they celebrated 71 wonderful years together before he died early last year.

Louise was well known for her sharp sense of humor, her endless curiosity about human nature, and her excellent cooking.

She loved to entertain her friends and family and she was blessed with artistic talents that she expressed in the design of her homes, as well as painting and sewing. Her elegant sense of style was a constant throughout her life.

Most of all she will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, and a very wise nana. She laughed easily, and loved deeply.

She is survived by her five children: Art Camosy (Diane Wilkensen), Raymond Camosy (Mary Ann Camosy), Laurie Pearsall (Morgan Pearsall) Jeannie Camosy (David Himebrook) and John Camosy (Debbie Camosy), her brother Joe Ferraro (Carol Ferraro), her sister-in-law Delores Ferraro of Kenosha, and her sister-in-law Yolanda Camosy of Clearwater, Florida as well as her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Louise was also lovingly cared for since Ray's passing by her niece, Rita Chiapetta and nephew, Art Maurer. Rita was her daily caregiver, her protector, her friend and her partner in crime.

The family would like to thank The Addison of Pleasant Prairie for their daily and kind attention to her needs and to Hospice House of Pleasant Prairie for their guidance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 21st, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will be follow at All Saints Cemetery immediately following. Memorials can be made to Hospice Alliance.

