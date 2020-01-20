Louise Camosy
November 24, 1921 - January 18, 2020
Louise Camosy passed away on Saturday, January 18th at the age of 98.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 21st, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will be follow at All Saints Cemetery immediately following. Memorials can be made to Hospice Alliance.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
