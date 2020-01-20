Kenosha News

Louise Camosy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Camosy.
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise Camosy

November 24, 1921 - January 18, 2020

Louise Camosy passed away on Saturday, January 18th at the age of 98.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 21st, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will be follow at All Saints Cemetery immediately following. Memorials can be made to Hospice Alliance.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Louise's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.