Louise Dattilo Marsden

1930-2019

Louise Marsden, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Kenosha Senior Living.

Interment will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, in St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Safe Harbor Humane Society, www.safeharborhumanesociety.orgonate, would be appreciated.

A special thank you is extended to the staff at Kindred Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

