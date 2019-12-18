Kenosha News

Louise Dattilo Marsden (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Dattilo Marsden.
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Interment
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. George Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise Dattilo Marsden

1930-2019

Louise Marsden, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Kenosha Senior Living.

Interment will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, in St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Safe Harbor Humane Society, www.safeharborhumanesociety.orgonate, would be appreciated.

A special thank you is extended to the staff at Kindred Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Louise's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.