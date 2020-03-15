Louise E. Schmidt

1941 - 2020

Louise E. Schmidt, passed from this life, peacefully and in the blessed hope of resurrection in Christ to eternal life, at her home in Salem, Wisconsin.

Louise Ellen Matthies was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 16, 1941 to Willard A. and Josephine D. (Boening) Matthies. She was adopted into the family of God in the waters of Christian baptism on November 2, 1941 at St. John's Evangelical & Reformed Church of Chicago, Illinois. On May 23, 1954 Louise publicly confessed her faith in Christ in the rite of Christian Confirmation at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wilmot, Wisconsin. She was joined in Christian marriage to Robert A. Schmidt on April 6 of 1963 also at Peace Lutheran of Wilmot. She was born unto eternal life on Thursday morning, March 19 of 2020.

Louise spent the early years of her life in Chicago. During her elementary years her family moved to the shores of Silver Lake in western Kenosha County. Louise attended the Union Free High School of Wilmot, Wisconsin until graduating in May of 1958. After attending the Racine-Kenosha Teachers College in Union Grove, Wisconsin she worked as a secretary for Wilmot Union High School for six years. She then worked as the office manager for Schmidt Implement Company of Salem for much of the rest of her life.

Louise was a life-long avid reader which led to her enjoyment in also investing many hours of volunteer work at the Faith Antioch Library, the Shoreland Lutheran High School Library and the Salem Community Library. She also volunteered in different ways as a member of Peace Lutheran in Wilmot and Zion Lutheran of Bristol before becoming a long-time member of Faith Lutheran of Antioch, Illinois where she also enjoyed serving for many years on the Altar Guild. A die-hard Brewer fan Louise also enjoyed bird watching, puzzle building and decorating her home for all of the holidays throughout the year.

Louise is survived by her husband Robert A. Schmidt; her daughter Amy (Edward) Ungemach of Trevor and son David (Jane) Schmidt of Burlington; her grandchildren Rebekah, Charles and Laura Ungemach and Daniel, Allison, and John Schmidt; her sisters Carol Yuknis of Kenosha and Nancy Thayer of Janesville; her sister and brother-in-law Arlene (Roger) Runkel of Burlington; and by her nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband's parents, by her brother-in-law Lawrence Schmidt and her brother-in-law Crawford Thayer.

Louise's mortal remains will be laid to rest to await the resurrection at Liberty Corners Cemetery of Salem Lakes. Her funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church of Antioch, Illinois (24300 W. Grass Lake Rd.). Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on the Thursday afternoon prior to the funeral and again from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service on Friday. Interment will follow the service on the day of the funeral. Everyone is welcome.

Memorials may be directed to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church & the "Faith Forward" campaign.

The Schmidt family wishes to especially thank personal care-giver Rabia Hanrod, Dr. Yee Chung Cheng of Froedert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and also the amazing staff of Hospice Alliance of Kenosha for their kind and loving care of Louise in her final months. A thank you also to Pastor Greg Hermanson for his faithful and blessed visitation ministry.

Strang Funeral Home of Antioch is assisting the Schmidt family. For information, please call 847-395-4000.

