Louise M. (Covelli) Bucko

1941 - 2020

On March 7, 2020, Louise (Covelli) Bucko completed the living of her life of joy, peace, harmony, ease, love, laughter, and variety.

Louise was born July 28, 1941. She was the only daughter of Augie and Margaret Covelli, and the only sister of her one brother Augie Jr. Louise grew up learning from her parents what REAL "customer service" was and how to give it to people. At an early age, she knew she wanted a large family. As a teenager she began dating Jack Bucko. When she shared her want for a large family, he said, "we can do that". He started talking marriage in their senior year of high school. They were married October 31, 1959 and had one of the largest weddings in the history of Kenosha.

In 1960, the first of their 7 kids were born and the last was born in 1972. They had 2 sons, 3 daughters, and 2 more sons. After getting all kids in school, Louise got her realtors license in the late 1970's. She became a million-dollar seller in 1979.

Louise and Jack successfully owned and operated Bucko's Ambulatory Transport for nine years, meeting many amazing people along the way.

Louise enjoyed traveling with the love of her life, especially going down to their "little corner of the world", Jacksonville, Florida. She also loved going to Maui, Hawaii and Chicago. One of her favorite things to do was take the train to Chicago and spend the day at Navy Pier.

She is survived by her seven children, twelve grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Dan (Sandy) Bucko...Alex and Jake, Todd (JoAnn) Bucko...Christine (Makai, Jayce) and Jessica, Amy (David) Smith...Aaron (Anthony, Andrew, Aiden) and Justin (Marie), DJ, Patti (Rick) Worzalla...Bret, Heidi (Martha) Bucko, Tim (Chris), Bucko...Stephanie (RJ) and Lauren, Scott (Pam) Bucko...Joshua and Nicholas. She is also survived by her brother, Augie Covelli Jr as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may greet the family for a remembrance on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Kenosha Country Club: 500 13th Ave, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by service.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Case Del Mare and Hospice Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of your choosing and/or the would be appreciated.

