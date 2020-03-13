Louise M. (Covelli) Bucko

1941 - 2020

On March 7, 2020, Louise (Covelli) Bucko completed the living of her life of joy, peace, harmony, ease, love, laughter, and variety.

Friends may greet the family for a remembrance on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Kenosha Country Club: 500 13th Ave, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of your choosing and/or the would be appreciated.

