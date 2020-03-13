Kenosha News

Louise M. (Covelli) Bucko

Guest Book
  • "What a lovely lady she was. I will always hold very fond..."
    - Rita Holm
  • "So sorry to learn of Louise's passing. I still remember..."
    - Erna Spath
  • "I remember both your parents from school. However later in..."
    - Judt Testard Bauer
  • "Louise was joy personified. Always smiling and laughing and..."
    - Chris Greco
  • "I was so sad to read about Louise's death. She was an..."
    - Patti Fitchett
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kenosha Country Club
500 13th Ave
Kenosha, WI
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Kenosha Country Club
500 13th Ave
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Louise M. (Covelli) Bucko

1941 - 2020

On March 7, 2020, Louise (Covelli) Bucko completed the living of her life of joy, peace, harmony, ease, love, laughter, and variety.

Friends may greet the family for a remembrance on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Kenosha Country Club: 500 13th Ave, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of your choosing and/or the would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 13, 2020
