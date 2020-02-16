Louise Van Wie

1935-2020

Louise Van Wie, 84, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Louise was born on July 27, 1935 in Long Beach, CA, the daughter of the late Raynfurth & Florence (Hastedt) Hoadley. She was educated in the schools of Zion. Louise married the love of her life Donald Van Wie on June 9, 1956 in Kenosha. Louise was employed at Snap-On Tools for many years. Her hobbies included cooking, cheering for the Packers, but most of all spending time with her family & friends. Louise also was a talented accomplished artist.

Survivors include her children, Connie (Bruce) Clemens of Kenosha, Donna Brnak of Kenosha, Jody Savaglio of Racine; brother, Robert Hoadley of MN; grandchildren, Benjamin Klein, Andrea (Dan) Lesner, Ashley (Jeff) Lawson of Pleasant Prairie, Kyle Perroni of Racine, Claire (Colin) Fanning of IN, Elliott Perroni of FL; several great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, sister, Stephanie Townsend, and brother, Ray Hoadley.

The family would like to give thanks to Hospice Alliance for the compassion and support.

Funeral services were private.

