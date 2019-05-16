Lowell L. Lemmerhirt

1934 - 2019

Lowell L. Lemmerhirt, age 85, of Randall, WI, died Tuesday May 14, 2019, from a heroic yet too short of a battle with cancer.

He was born in Burlington, Wis. on March 24, 1934, to Roy and Marge (Steffen) Lemmerhirt. He graduated from Lake Geneva Badger High School in 1952 and then went on to join the Army where he served until 1956. He married Yvonne Wasilewski on June 24, 1961, and they enjoyed 57 years of their life together.

Lowell worked at American Motors in Kenosha from 1958 to 1990 as an Assembly Line Supervisor. Lowell was a member of the Randall Fire Department, the Twin Runners Snowmobile Club and he served as president of St. John's Lutheran Church in Slades Corners for many years. Lowell's greatest passion was his motorcycles. His knowledge of every back road in the area suitable for motorcycle driving was legendary. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and the American Gold Wing Association. He was a charter member of the "All the Way Gang" who drove their motorcycles from Chicago to Santa Monica in Sept. of 2009. Lowell has been to every state, except for 2 on his motorcycle.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Yvonne, his daughter, Jackie (Ziggy) Kowalski of Millbrook, Ill. and one sister, Joy Kerkoff of Imperial Beach, Calf.. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Shirley LaBelle and Beverly Ford. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews and many special friends who will miss him dearly.