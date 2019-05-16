Lucia Elsa Lohner
1926 - 2019
Lucia Elsa Lohner, 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, May 10, 2019, at North Point Senior Living.
Visitation for Lucia will be held on Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 11:30 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit Lucia's
Online Memorial Book
www.bruchfuneralhome.net
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 16, 2019