Lucia Lohner (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
7207 - 14th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Lucia Elsa Lohner

1926 - 2019

Lucia Elsa Lohner, 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, May 10, 2019, at North Point Senior Living.

Visitation for Lucia will be held on Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 11:30 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.



