Lucille A. Maurer

June 12, 1929 - January 17, 2020

Lucille A. Maurer, 90 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born June 12, 1929, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Matthias and Mary (Honigman) Widmar. Lucille was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Bradford High School. She went on to work for Simmons Mattress Company until her marriage to Leonard Maurer at St. George Catholic Church on May 16, 1953. He preceded her in death March 21, 2011.

Lucille is survived by one granddaughter, Heather Gozdzialski and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her daughters; Mary Ann Maurer and Kathleen Lucille Walter; four sisters, Marie Schoettler, Rose Richie, Adeline Cibrario, and Esther Chovan; and four brothers, Frank, Anthony, Carl, and Baby Matt Maurer.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a family memorial in c/o her granddaughter, Heather Gozdzialski.

