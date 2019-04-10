Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Lafayette.

Lucille A. Lafayette

1940 - 2019

Lucille A. Lafayette, 78, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

Born in Kenosha on Oct. 27, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Matilda (Ferranti) Guerrucci. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools.

Lucille worked for nearly 30 years as an emergency department unit secretary at Kenosha Medical Center and more recently at St. Catherine's Medical Center. She enjoyed reading and in her younger years, dancing.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Lafayette of Kenosha; a brother, Richard Guerrucci of Kenosha; and a granddaughter, Samantha Lafayette of Kenosha.

She was preceded in death by a son, Frank Lafayette; and a brother, Vincent Guerrucci.

"To my sister, Lucille Guerrucci Lafayette, I didn't know my sister well, as she was only 11 years old when I left to become a member of Uncle Sam's army in CA. After my service, I lived, worked, and retired in CA. It was during this period, that she was in a severe car accident that left her paralyzed. After our older brother passed away, 11 years ago, I decided to return to WI to spend time with her. I always kidded her that I didn't move back to be with her, I just missed the wonderful WI winters so much. I was very proud of her. Even after her accident, she kept working for over 30 years, in a wheelchair, assisting others. Despite her handicap, she would never appear in public without having every hair in place, looking like she had just jumped out of the shower. She was meticulous in her appearance. Yes Lucy, both of your brothers were very proud of you. Brother, Richard."

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation designated to the Spinal Cord Injury Center in memory of Lucille would be appreciated by the family.

