Lucille Widmanich

1929-2019

Lucia " Lucille" Chiappetta Widmanich, 90 of Kenosha Wis., passed away on June 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Feb. 20, 1929, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Francesca Chiappetta.

Lucille attended Bain Elementary, Washington Junior High, and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. She then earned an Associate Degree in Library Media and Technical Assistant from Gateway Technical College in 1977.

On Feb. 2, 1959, she married her first love William Widmanich at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. After William's passing in 1997, she was blessed to have another love. On Jan. 20, 2001, she married Frank Cucunato at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She began her working career at Great Lakes Naval Base, then was the Head cashier at the Community Discount Store, she later became a Librarian at Simmons Library, and then a Purchasing Agent for Kenosha County; she was appointed as County Clerk in 1986. After retiring, she became a Bailiff for the Honorable Judge Mary K. Wagner.

She was a lifelong member of the International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood, Legal Secretaries of Kenosha, Catholic Jr. League Women's Club, Ladies of Holy Rosary Sodality, as well as a volunteer for over 15 years at Kenosha and St. Catherine's Hospitals.

In her free time Lucille was a seamstress who loved to make clothes for her daughter, she also loved to crochet afghans, play golf and gamble at Potawatomi with Frank. She loved to entertain, so family and friends could gather to laugh, love, eat and have a glass of wine. She loved life and her family and was so happy to have two beautiful grandchildren. She had such a kind heart and spirit and would always have a smile and laugh that would light up any room. She leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories.

Survivors include her husband Frank Cucunato; her daughter Celeste (Robert) Fleming; two loving grandchildren Gianna Fleming and Kyle Fleming; stepchildren, Geri Cucunato, Frances Cucunato, Robert Cucunato, and Charles Cucunato; her brother, William (Josephine) Chiappetta; and many adoring nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and first husband, Lucille was preceded in death by siblings, Joseph (Ruth) Chiappetta, Anthony Dominic (Carol) Chiappetta, Margaret (William) Smith, Alex (Margaret) Chiappetta, and Albert (Ellen) Chiappetta.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4 p.m.until 7 p.m. Prayers will be held at the funeral home Saturday June 29, at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

