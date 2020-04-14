Kenosha News

Lucy Julia Bedrosian (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA
30606
(706)-543-7373
Lucy Julia Bedrosian Gregory

1930 - 2020

Lucy Julia Bedrosian Gregory, age 89 of Athens, Georgia, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 with her family at her side.

A native of Kenosha, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Kenneth Gregory; her parents, Asie and Mattie Lou (Gordon) Bedrosian; her sisters, Edna Thomey, Geraldine Gann, and Esther Hamsing; and her brothers, Oscar Bedrosian and Gordon Bedrosian.

Lucy is survived by her son, Dr. Robert (Jennifer Cook) Gregory of DeWitt, Iowa; her daughter, Cynthia (Ray) Hoover of Athens; and her three granddaughters, Rachel, Julia, and Abigail Hoover, all of Athens.

In light of the current health crisis, services will be announced at a later date when friends and loved ones can gather to celebrate Lucy's life.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, Georgia, is in charge of funeral arrangements

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 14, 2020
Funeral Home Details