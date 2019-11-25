Luigina "Jean" Elizabeth Cicchini

June 3, 1933 - Nov. 22, 2019

Jean Cicchini, 86, of Kenosha, affectionately known by her grandchildren as Nana, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was surrounded by her cherished family after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Nana was fortunate to spend the entirety of her life in the comfort of her own home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2223 51st Street, Kenosha. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Anthony's.

