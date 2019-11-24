Luigina "Jean" Elizabeth Cicchini

June 3, 1933 - Nov. 22, 2019

Jean Cicchini, 86, of Kenosha, affectionately known by her grandchildren as Nana, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was surrounded by her cherished family after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Nana was fortunate to spend the entirety of her life in the comfort of her own home.

Born in Kenosha on June 3, 1933, our Nana was the daughter of the late Achille and Filomena (Covelli) DeRango. She was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, educated in local schools and a high school graduate of Mary D. Bradford. Nana went on to cosmetology school and worked at the French Doll Hair Salon as a hairdresser in the early 1970's.

On August 13, 1949 at the age of 16, Nana met our Nanu, Attilio "Tim" Cicchini at Columbus Park while he was playing baseball; it was love at first pitch. They were married on October 30, 1954 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Nanu preceded her in death on March 12, 2007.

Nana enjoyed being the family historian, Italian cooking, craft making, playing bridge with friends, volunteering at Brookside Nursing Home and The Kenosha Public Museum; but her true passion was her grandchildren-Nana always made each of us feel uniquely special!

Nana is survived by her three children, Gail McDermott of Kenosha, Jim (Amy) Cicchini of Kenosha, and Karen (Dave) Knack; six grandchildren, Daniel (Maria) McDermott, Theresa (Chris) Lange, Jenna (Tyler) Slaght, Angela (Jon) Vitkus, Rachel (Nate) Allemand and Kelly Knack; seven great-grandchildren, Lilly, Caroline, Grace, Attilio James, Timothy Jacob, Emma and Jonny, and one sister, Mary Laura Keul of Racine.

Preceding her in death are her parents; stepfather, Joseph Covelli; husband; sisters, Ethel Swartz and Angelina Andersen; and brother Gabriel DeRango.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2223 51st Street, Kenosha. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Anthony's.

Nana gracefully smiled her way through a disease that otherwise claims the identity of so many. She never lost her kindness, compassion, poise and laughter. We are at peace knowing she is reunited with our Nanu, both watching over us as our Guardian Angels. From all of us, Nana,"xoxo millions."

