Lupe Villanueva
1929 - 2020
Lupe Villanueva 1929 - 2020 Lupe Villanueva, age 90 of Kenosha, died peacefully at her home on Monday, May 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Oklahoma on December 11, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Celso and Nelly Villareal. On November 24, 1949, she was united in marriage to Frank Villanueva. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Lupe loved to cook, especially Sunday dinners with her family. She enjoyed many of the classic Hollywood films and had a love for Elvis. Lupe will always be remembered by her devoted husband of 70 years; Frank; her four beloved children, Reina Villanueva, Romeo Villanueva, Bianca Houtsinger and Danny Villanueva; ten grandchildren who she treated as her own including Rose Villanueva, Diana Villanueva, Donna Lodor and Don Villanueva; eleven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two cherished sons, Danny, and Don Villanueva. Funeral services honoring Lupe's life will be held privately. Private inurnment will be held in St. Benedict Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 29, 2020
My condolences to you all, although I did not know Lupe personally, I know she raised one heck of a beautiful family. Ive gotten the pleasure to know one of these amazing people (Bianca). Rest eternally in peace.
Jam
May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
Lupe was loving caring fun to be around she was a beautiful lady and never will be forgotten my condolences go out to the family and friends
Shannon Bastien
Friend
