Lydia ""Lil"" (Gilanyi) Jung

1928-2019

Lydia "Lil" (Gilanyi) Jung, age 91 of Athens, AL, formerly of Kenosha, WI, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home. Lil was born on April 5, 1928 in Cudahy, WI to Frank and Lydia (Zsebe) Gilanyi.

She loved spending time with her daughters and their families, and enthusiastically arranged playdates with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grandma Sunshine. She enjoyed spending time with her friends going out to lunch and entertaining. Lil loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. She was a member of the Lindsay Lane Baptist Church in Athens, AL, where she started and facilitated the Monday Morning Manna Ladies Bible Study. She also volunteered at the Women's Resource Center in Athens. Prior to moving to Athens in 2016, she was one of the founding members of the monthly Ladies Heart Luncheon and was a former member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Kenosha. Lil loved to sing, play the piano and crochet gifts for others. She loved butterflies as they symbolized "new life in Christ." Her life verses were Proverbs 3:5-6.

Lil is survived by her four daughters, Beverly Jessen (Richard), Barbara Harberson (Doug), Shirley Carlson and Sandie Hansen (Bob); 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 5 siblings, many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernie Jung in 2005 and son-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Carlson in 2017.

A visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home in Kenosha, WI from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 with a service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park Chapel, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53144. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Gideons International (Gideons.org) or Paralyzed Vets of America (PVA.org).

