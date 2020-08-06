1/1
Lynda R. McHugh
1941 - 2020
Lynda R. McHugh, age 78, of Twin Lakes, WI passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1941 in Chicago, IL. The daughter of the late John F. and Mary A. (Hatta) Pokorny. On April 18, 1964 in Chicago, IL she was joined in marriage to Thomas A. McHugh. She worked as a Registered Nurse and was a proud mother of ten children.

Lynda is survived by her husband Thomas A. McHugh. Mother of Margaret McHugh, Sr. Brenda McHugh, Bridget McHugh, Mary McHugh, Thomas M. McHugh, John McHugh, Steven McHugh, Colette Adams, Joseph McHugh and James McHugh. Grandmother of 18. Sister of Barbara Heatley, Douglas Pokorny and Donald Pokorny. Preceded in death by her sister, Carol Pepin.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 9:00AM until 10:30AM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr, Twin Lakes, WI. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 700 N. Lake Ave, Twin Lakes, WI. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we are only allowing 50 people in the funeral home at any given time. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building. Masks are required per CDC guidelines. Online condolences and remembrances at Haaselockwoodfhs.com.



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
