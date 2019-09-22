Lynn Ellen Kroll

Lynn Ellen Kroll, 68, of Kenosha, passed away in Milwaukee due to complications caused by cancer. She was born on October 22, 1950 to John and Vivian Crandall.

She was a 1968 graduate of Watertown High School. She worked at Schweiger Ind. For 20 years and then at Jockey for another 20 years until retiring in 2013. Lynn loved to travel to the Caribbean Islands, especially Jamaica. She also enjoyed spending time with her dear friends playing cards, going to dinner or taking in a movie. She would try to make all the Kenosha festivals and many of the fundraisers. Most of all she loved being with her granddaughter, Abigail, who in her words was "the sunshine of my life."

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lynn is survived by, her beloved husband of 41 years, Dale; her son, Justin; granddaughter, Abigail; three sisters, Mary Beth (Alan) Lindke, Nancy (Jim) Walter and Cathy (Lawrence) Thorman as well as many other family and friends.

Funeral services for Lynn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 – 8th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.

