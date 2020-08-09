Lynn Marie (nee Kasperek) Schroeder

1958 - 2020

Lynn Marie (nee Kasperek) Schroeder, 62 years old of Brighton, WI passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born April 8, 1958 in Burlington, WI the daughter of the late John E. and Shirley F. (nee Rasmussen) Kasperek. She was raised on her parent's farm in Brighton, attending Brighton Grade School, before graduating from Central High School in 1976.

Lynn inherited her mother's love of travel, spending time in Mexico, and taking road trips throughout the US. She found joy in sharing her adventures, love of nature, and captured moments through her photography. Most recently she was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of visiting Norway, where she was able to visit the farm where her grandfather grew up. Lynn was a generous soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger and often found friendship in doing so. She will be greatly missed by the many who crossed her path.

Lynn is survived by her daughter, Donna Schroeder; her siblings, Scott Kasperek and Deborah (Keith) LaMeer; her nieces and nephew, Tracie, Kerrie, Stacey, Kory, Julie, and Denise; her 16 great-nieces and nephews; her great-great-niece and 2 great-great-nephews; and many cousins and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service commencing at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. The memorial visitation for Lynn will coincide with a memorial visitation and service for her mother, Shirley F. Kasperek. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Lynn at www.strangfh.com.