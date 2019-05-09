Lynn M. Ruffolo

1953 - 2019

Lynn Ruffalo, 66, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at her home.



Lynn was born on July 18, 1953, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Pearl (Perry) Ruffolo. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Lynn was employed at AMC/Chrysler for many years. Her hobbies included cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers, was a very loving aunt to her niece and nephews, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.



Survivors include her brother, John (Caecelia) Ruffolo of Kenosha; sister, Jo Mary Ruffolo of Racine; niece, Tatianna (Quinton) Kennel, nephews, Nicholas Ruffolo, Anthony (Lexi) Ruffolo, and Allen Steven "AJ) Ruffolo.



A visitation will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m..



