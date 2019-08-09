Lynnda L. Divelbiss

Lynnda L. Divelbiss, 70, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1949, to the late Juanita Brennan in Chicago, Ill. She was educated in Round Lake, Ill. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology with a minor in English from Barat College in Lake Forest and graduated Suma Cum Laude.

Lynnda was a licensed therapist for the Lake County Health Department in Waukegan. She loved helping people through different and difficult traumas.

Lynnda enjoyed murder mysteries, especially Sherlock Holmes, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a die-hard Cubs and Bears fan. Lynnda loved the old classic black and white movies.

Lynnda is survived by her life partner Liz Sipple, her daughters Michelle Divelbiss and Amanda Wade both of Kenosha, her grandchildren Kylee Wade, Lucas Hill and Madelyn Copeland and her brother Jack (Marilyn) Milner of Delaware.

Funeral Services for Lynnda will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

