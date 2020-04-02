Lynne Cleereman

1940 - 2020

Lynne Cleereman, of Greendale, found peace on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, age 79. Cherished wife of Douglas P. Cleereman. Loving mother of Kelly (Dr. Michael) Mindiola and Shannon Doberstein. Treasured grandmother of Madison, Marissa, Maxwell and Mikayla Mindiola and Matthew and Daniel Doberstein. Sister of the late Gary Drajkowski (Sharon). Sister-in-law of Bonnie Jean (Fronek) and the late Shirley (Gene) Clippard. Daughter of the late Elinor Drajkowski (nee Zwolinski). Devoted cousin and friend to the late Dorothy Zeier. Special aunt to David (Donna) Becker, Daniel (Lisa) Becker, Darren (Angie) Becker and Jimmy (Autumn) Becker.

Lynne is further survived by other nieces and nephews, life-long friends from Kenosha and many sewing and quilting friends and the Skylark Ladies group.

Memorial services will be held at a future date at the Funeral Home.

Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes

South Suburban Chapel

414-282-6080