Lynne Cleereman

1940 - 2020

Lynne Cleereman (nee Drajkowski) Found peace on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, age 79. Cherished and devoted wife of Douglas P. Cleereman for 58 years. Loving mother of Kelly (Dr. Michael) Mindiola and Shannon Doberstein. Treasured grandmother of Madison, Marissa, Maxwell and Mikayla Mindiola and Matthew and Daniel Doberstein. Special sister-in-law of Bonnie Jean Becker Fronek (late Jerry). Special aunt to the Becker boys: David (Donna Misurelli), Daniel (Lisa Serpe), Darren (Angie Castellano) and Jimmy (Autumn Meyer) and other cherished nieces and nephews. Also survived by special, life-long friends from Kenosha and many sewing and quilting friends and the Skylark Ladies group. Lynne is preceded in death by her mother Elinor Drajkowski (nee Zwolinski) and her in-laws Charlie and Jean Cleereman, her brother Gary Drajkowski (Sharon), sister-in-law Shirley (Gene) Clippard, and devoted cousin and friend Dorothy Zeier.

Lynne and Doug met at Allen-Bradley Company and were married in 1962.

Lynne had a strong, quiet faith in God and practiced her religion beyond the church doors, within her circle of friends and through her generosity to many charitable causes and her special family. She loved connecting with her bible study group. Her devotion was immense; her warm, gentle giving spirit lives on in all the quilts she made. Her goal was to create a quilt for everyone important in her life and she left instructions on a few that she didn't finish. Kelly is now the family quilter and the times they spent on projects will be forever cherished.

Memorials suggested to the Sarah Mindiola Barse Sunflower Endowment Fund at WCTC.

Memorial services on Wednesday, July 15 at Carl's Catering, 5110 W. Loomis Rd, Greendale, WI. Visitation begins at 10:30 with service and luncheon to follow all at Carl's Catering. Please wear a mask to the visitation and service, thank you!