Lynne M. (Larabee) Decelles

Lynne M. (Larabee) Decelles, 65, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Lynne was born in Bristol, WI, to the late Charles and Barbara (Couture) Larabee. She graduated from Central High School in Paddock Lake, WI. After marrying Alfred Decelles, she moved to CT with him and his daughters, Sue and Melissa. Lynne lived in CA for a time before returning to CT. After her divorce, she moved to FL and later followed her son to SC ending up in Cope, SC. Lynne's family was the highlight of her life. She could be heard boasting on having raised a Marine, and later educating people about her granddaughter, Sadie and her battle with HIE. She adored her country life and loved getting back to simpler times raising her chickens and working about her house and yard. In recent years, Lynne dove into her family history with her sister, Mary. Finding her history gave her a lot of joy. She loved expressing her creativity through antiquing, scrap booking and other crafts. She enjoyed the opportunity to interact with people at her most recent places of employment, the Orangeburg Country Club and Orangeburg County Voting locations. Lynne has shared with several friends that her greatest accomplishments in life were her children.

Lynne is survived by her daughter, Amy Decelles (Wayne Mocek) of Jewett City, CT; son, Robert Decelles of Orangeburg, SC; granddaughter, Sadie Mocek of Jewett City, CT; siblings, Russell (Kathryn) Larabee of Wilmot, WI; Mary (Jon) Flaschner of Osseo, WI; Chuck (Nancy Doughman) Larabee of St Paul, MN; Nancy (Paul) Eilbes of Cedarburg, WI, Andy Larabee of Trevor, WI, and Jody Larabee of Pleasant Prairie, WI., as well as many nieces and nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patty Larabee and brother Michael Larabee.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with Father Will Mwape officiating. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210 or to Hope for HIE Foundation at www.hopeforhie.orgonate in Lynne's name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.