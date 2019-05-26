Madeline E. Moyer

1921 - 2019

Madeline E. Moyer, 97, of Kenosha, passed away at The Bay at Waters Edge on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Born in Bristol, Wis. on Dec. 9, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Friedhoff) Selear.

On Sept. 17, 1949, she was united in marriage to Marcus Moyer. After nearly 37 years of marriage, Marcus passed away on June 16, 1986.

She was a faithful member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. Madeline assisted the church in many ways including Friedens Ladies Aid, as a Scott Leader with the Friedens Pioneers and she assembled the church bulletins. She was a great friend to all.

Madeline was an exceptional candy maker and crafter. She was a huge brewer fan, and enjoyed challenging herself with word puzzles.

She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Marcia (Jeffrey) Techert; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ken Horton) Techert and Brian (Amy Kline) Techert; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marcus; she was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Funeral Services honoring Madeline's life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Avenue. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Madeline will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church on Friday, May 31, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Madeline's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Priti Patel, Dr. Kevin Fullin, Dr. David Knight and their staffs, and the staff at The Bay at Waters Edge; especially Mary Roberts, for the excellent care they all provided.

