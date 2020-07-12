1/1
Magnus Jerome Sorensen Jr.
Magnus Jerome Sorensen Jr.

Magnus Jerome Sorensen Jr., age 87, of Kenosha passed away at home on July 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother and uncle. The facts of his life are many, but he will always be remembered for what a truly good man he was- generous, kind and loving. His favorite quote was: "No man stands taller then when he stoops to help a child." He lived by this everyday. The last thing he wanted to say to all who knew and loved him was "Thanks it's been great!"

There are not enough kind words for the years of care from Mark Peterson, and to the Aurora at Home Hospice team, especially Candice - our own personal angel.

A family get-together to tell stories, laugh, hug and cry will be held at a later date.

Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about this.
Don
Donald Beaulieu
Friend
