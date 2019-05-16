Majorie A. Smelzer

1946 - 2019

Marjorie A Smelzer, 72, of Paddock Lake, Wis., passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in Pleasant Prairie Wis. after a brief illness.

Marge was born on June 13, 1946, in Highland to Merrill and Evelyn (Irish) Kitsemble. Following graduation from the Highland High School she worked in Madison until marrying Ronald Smelzer.They moved to Paddock lake Wis. and soon after, they moved to Libertyville, Ill. and spent over 30 years there. After Ron retired, they moved back to their family home in Paddock Lake.

Marge worked at Charmglow Products in Bristol and also worked and retired from North Suburban Medical Associates in Lake Bluff Ill. She was a member of Kiwanis in Paddock Lake/Kenosha and was a Voter Registration Volunteer during elections. Marge loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, camping at Blackhawk Lake, helping others and was an avid sports fan (Go Bucks!)

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald on March 11, 2004; her parents, Merrill and Evelyn Kitsemble and an infant sister, Carol Ann in 1942.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Mark) Humbert of Las Vegas, Nev.; two grandchildren, Kyle Humbert and Kayla Humbert, both of Tempe, Ariz.; two brothers, Richard (Sue) Kitsemble of Streamwood, Ill. and David Kitsemble of Windsor, Wis., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many Friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 429 Hwy. 80, Highland, Wis. with Pastor Ramona Orton officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery followed by a gathering at the Red Zone in Highland. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland 608-929-4815