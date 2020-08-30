Marcella S. "Marcy" Dubanewicz

September 21, 1927 - August 26, 2020

Marcella "Marcy" S. Dubanewicz, age 92 passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Born on September 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marie (Pagel) Schultz. Marcy attended St. Casimir Elementary and other local schools.

Marcy was united in marriage to Victor Dubanewicz at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Sadly, he preceded her in death.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Marcy was a long-time member for the Eucharistic Crusader Movement and attended Adoration of the Holy Eucharist at St. Joseph's Home since the schedule began many years ago.

She was employed as an Inspector for many years at Warwick Manufacturing in Zion, IL and then with Cherry Electronics for several years.

Marcy is survived by her son, Anthony Dubanewicz; her nephews, Joel, Jim, Jeff and Jeremy Dickman; her "adopted" daughters, Peggy (Chip) Nunemaker and Denise (Danny) Dickman who cared for her for 9 years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marcy was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Lorraine Dubanewicz; her sisters, Joan Dickman and Patricia Schultz; and her brothers, Paul Schultz and Richard Schultz.

Funeral services honoring Marcella's life will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 - 91st Street. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation for Marcella will be held on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

A special thank you to Library Terrace Assisted Living and Hospice Alliance Inc/Hospice House for the compassionate care they provided to Marcy.

