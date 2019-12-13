Marcia Ruth Bishop

July 20, 1927 - Nov. 24, 2019

Marcia Ruth (Kraemer) Bishop, 92, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 after suffering a stroke. After living at Gramercy Park in Richfield, MN, she was cared for at Ecumen Centennial hospice in Apple Valley, MN.

Known to her family members as "Dolly", Marcy was born in Evanston, IL on July 20, 1927. She was the daughter of Reverend Irwin R. Kraemer and Evelyn (Hedblom) Kraemer. As a Lutheran minister's daughter, she lived in St. Paul, MN, Milwaukee and Green Bay, WI, while growing up in Kenosha, WI. After attending college at Wittenberg College, Springfield, OH, she married Reverend James P. Bishop on June 5th, 1948, with whom she is preceded in death.

Marcy had four children, 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Marcy was preceded in death by her first child Mark A. Bishop. She is survived by her children Steven P. Bishop (Judy), Kenosha, WI, Timothy J. Bishop (Susan), Rosemount, MN, and Sarah C. Niesen (Randy), Kenosha, WI. Marcy was also preceded in death by her second husband Noah N. Norman.

Marcy was a retired Girl Scouts of America executive and worked in the cosmetics and fashion retail industry. While at Wittenberg, she was Vice President of Delta Zeta sorority, and active in YWCA, LSA, and Student Council. She had a life-long passion for travel, hiking, and swimming, and loved archery, billiards, and contemporary art.

Memorials may be sent to Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha, WI. To donate, go to the website https://www.carthage.edu/givenow. In the "Designation Box", write "Reverend James P. Bishop Scholarship Fund".

Marcy's funeral and celebration of life will be at noon on Saturday, December 14th at Oak Grove Lutheran Church, Richfield, MN. Reception will follow.