Marco R. Esposito

1933 - 2020

Marco R. Esposito, age 87, passed away on June 24, 2020.

Born in Chicago, IL on January 21, 1933, he was the son of the late Carmen and Antoinette (Piro) Esposito. He was a graduate of Cregier High School.

On July 3, 1954 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Saliture. Sadly, she passed away on June 20, 2012.

Marco was employed as a driver with Stewart Coffee for 37 years, retiring in 1988.

He was a former member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, a member of the Lions Club for over 45 years, acting President for 2 years on the Round Lake Area Lions Club. He was also a member of the Round Lake Area Men's Club and The Lake County Italian American Club. He was very active at St. Therese with their fish fry's and festivals. Marco was very outgoing, funny, light hearted and easily made friends.

Marco is survived by his children, Mark (Debbie) Esposito and Annette (Mike) Post; his grandchildren, Mark Esposito, Kristina (Chad) Figueroa, Mitchell (Tiffany) Post and Tiffany Post; his great-grandchildren, Hunter and Jameson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy J. Esposito; his grandson, Eric; his sister, Marie (Frank) Alcantar and his brother, Carmen Esposito.

Funeral services honoring Marco's life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private Entombment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Marco will be held on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

