1/1
Marcus A. "Marc" Fox
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcus A. "Marc" Fox

April 26, 1971 - August 20, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Marcus A. "Marc" Fox, age 49, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Fennimore from colon cancer.

He was born on April 26, 1971, in Racine, WI, the son of Gail M. (Sorenson) and Michael R. Fox. Marc graduated from Paradise Valley High School in Phoenix, Arizona and enjoyed playing water polo and baseball. In 1994, Marc returned to his hometown of Prairie du Chien where he met the love of his life, Tina L. Lessard. They were united in marriage on August 15, 1998 and were inseparable for just shy of 22 years. With a passion for firearms and their safety, Marc enjoyed teaching his family to shoot in the hot deserts of Arizona. He loved collecting Harley Davidson apparel and trinkets, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, working on small engines, cheering at his nieces and nephews sporting events, listening to classic rock and just being in the company of those he loved.

Marc is survived by his father, Mike; brother, Chad; sister, Kristina Fox-Christensen; three nieces and eleven nephews; one great-niece and one great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gail; his wife, Tina; and his brothers, Michael Fox, II and Mathew Fox.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 512 Canal Street, Bloomington, with Pastor Daniel Naumann officiating. Private family burial will be in Ferryville Cemetery, Ferryville, WI. Family and friends may call on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Martin Page Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Martin Page Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Page Funeral Home
512 Canal St
Bloomington, WI 53804
(608) 994-2796
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved