Margaret Ann Surratt Mau

1938 - 2020

Margaret Ann Surratt Mau, 82 of Brooksville, FL passed away peacefully August 9, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1938 in Baldwyn, MS to William and Lucille Surratt.

She is survived by her son, Todd Mau (Stefan) of Madeira Beach, FL; sister, Cheryl Lecce of Savanah, TN; brother and second son, Tim Surratt (Judy) of Pace, FL; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Mlecka of Brooksville, FL; nieces, nephews, and several grand-nieces and nephews.

Ms. Mau, a 58 year resident of the area, was very active her entire life in numerous county and charity organizations. Most notably her 50+ years to the American Cancer Society at the local, state, and national levels. She will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) in the name of Ann Mau. Visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave a condolence.