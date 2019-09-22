Margaret Ann Valeri

Margaret Ann Valeri, 64 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Kenosha on January 6, 1955, she was the daughter of Luigi and Rita (Nixa) Valeri. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Bradford High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts from U.W.-Milwaukee.

For many years, she was employed as an electrician with Delco Electronics until her retirement.

Margaret will be remembered as a very generous person. She was the happiest when she spent time with her family, going to the family cabin "up north", sharing a homemade Italian meal and being with her dog, Cheeby. Margaret was an avid shopper and she loved to give gifts and spoil her niece and nephews.

Margaret is survived by her brother, Louis (Carmela) Valeri; her sister and best friend, Angela Valeri; her niece, Christina Valeri; her nephews, Andrew (Yilian) and Michael Valeri; her special cousins, Filippo (Lu) Carlini and Lisa (Brian) Skowronski; as well as many cousins here and in Italy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and many loving aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services honoring Margaret's life will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 beginning with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. from the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Margaret will be held on Tuesday, September 24 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

