Margaret Ann Valeri

Margaret Ann Valeri, 64 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus, with her loving family by her side.

Funeral Services honoring Margaret's life will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 beginning with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. from the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Margaret will be held on Tuesday, September 24 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

