Margaret Ann Valeri (1955 - 2019)
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
2224 30th Avenue
View Map
Obituary
Margaret Ann Valeri

Margaret Ann Valeri, 64 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus, with her loving family by her side.

Funeral Services honoring Margaret's life will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 beginning with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. from the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Margaret will be held on Tuesday, September 24 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 23, 2019
