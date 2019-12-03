Kenosha News

Margaret C. "Peggy" Eucalano (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Margaret ""Peggy"" C. Eucalano

" Peggy" Margaret Catherine (Derwae) Eucalano went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28th 2019. 

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral and Crematory on Thursday, December 5, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 5:00 p.m. Peggy supported and was supported by Women and Children's Horizons to which the family is deeply grateful.  In lieu of flowers, Peggy has requested that you consider remembrances to Women and Children's Horizons, and Kenosha Bible Church. Please see the funeral home's website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 

  262-552-9000 

www.draeger-langendorf.com 
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 3, 2019
