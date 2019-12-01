Margaret ""Peggy"" Catherine Eucalano

April 14, 1927 - November 28 2019

"Peggy" Margaret Catherine (Derwae) Eucalano went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday.

She was born April 14th 1927 to John and Jesse (Rice) Derwae in Kenosha Wisconsin. She attended Kenosha schools and received her GED from Kenosha Technical Institute.

Peggy and Andrew "Andy" were married in 1947. Andy preceded her in death on November 23rd 2004.

She was an active member of Kenosha Bible Church, a Sunday School teacher, leader in Pioneer Girls, Awanas, Vacation Bible School, Brownies, Girl Scouts, and Co-Founder of Auntie Pearls Bible Club.

Peggy was a talented multi-media artist and took part in local arts and crafts fairs. She was a naturalist, avid camper, lover of fine Arts, wonderful cook and accomplished seamstress.

But she was best known for being a wonderful person. If you knew Peggy, you loved Peggy. Throughout her adult life Peggy was employed at Jockey International, Trinity Bible College, and Great Lakes Naval base where she retired after 15 years of service.

She will be greatly missed by the family and friends she loved, and they all loved her right back. Sheila and Tim Margetson of Auburn Washington, Peggy and Gary Grissom of Mount Pleasant Wisconsin, Andrea and Gary Behr of Sierra Vista Arizona, Mark and Victoria Herbrechtsmeier, Stephanie and Chris Ashby, Lynae and Randy Wolfgram, Jeff and Carrie Grissom, Declan, Easton, Troi, Austin, Ethan, Emily, Brenna, Matthew, Maria, Syris, Penny, Jamie, Emily, O'Brien, Rick, James, Mike, Steve and Diana. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and Beloved sister Dorothy.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral and Crematory on Thursday, December 5, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 5:00 p.m. Peggy supported and was supported by Women and Children's Horizons to which the family is deeply grateful. In lieu of flowers, Peggy has requested that you consider remembrances to Women and Children's Horizons, and Kenosha Bible Church.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com