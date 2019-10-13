Margaret Kubash, 94, passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019.

Margaret was born in Ashland, Wis. on October 25th, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Nels and Aleda (Molander) Pearson. She was educated in the schools of Ashland. After high school she worked at the Ashland Sears Roebuck retail store. She married Julius Kubash on August 10, 1956. She was a homemaker for most of her life.

Margaret enjoyed going out for Friday night fish fry and afternoons having coffee and sweets with her friends. She especially enjoyed frequent visits to their northern Wisconsin cabin to visit with family and friends when her husband was living.

She is survived by nieces and special friends from Ashland and Kenosha.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius, parents, brother, and 5 sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

