Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Erickson.
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
Margaret M. Erickson
1928 - 2019
Margaret M. Erickson, 90, of Trevor, Wis., entered Heaven's gate Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Joseph's Home for the Aged, Kenosha. She was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Attleboro, Mass., the daughter of the late Nils and Dagmar Kristina (nèe Andersson) Lundin. On March 14, 1948, she married Hartley Clarence Erickson and he preceded her in death on June 25, 1997.
Margaret was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Antioch for over 50 years, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of WELCA. She loved her pets, gardening, birdwatching, but giving her the most joy was being involved in the lives of her grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her children, Richard Erickson, Janet (Kevin) Lyons, Doreen Imburgia, Dale (Cindy) Erickson, Gary (Christine) Erickson, Laura Erickson, Hartley (Chantay) Erickson; her 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Hartley, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Schoof; her brother, Donald Lundin; her grandson, Richard Imburgia; her son-in-law, Richard Imburgia; and her daughter-in-law, Deborah Erickson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 1155 Hillside Ave., Antioch, IL 60002 with memorial visitation commencing at 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment is private. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or , 620 S. 76th St. Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214. Please sign the online guestbook for Margaret at www.strangfh.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 28, 2019
