Margaret T. "Peggy" Goff

Margaret T. "Peggy" Goff, 96 a resident of Kenosha, died Wednesday May 29, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Spirit Alive Church in Kenosha. (8760-37th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials to either the Joseph Goff Memorial Scholarship Fund or to Spirit Alive would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667