Margaret Viola Thome

November 19, 1923 - October 27, 2019

Margaret Viola Thome, 95 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Berlin, WI.

She was born November 19, 1923, in Wilmot, WI the daughter of the late John and Hedwig (Carlson) Peterson. On December 2, 1943, she married Michael Thome at St. James Catholic Church, Kenosha and he preceded her in death May 5, 2012.

Margaret was a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church, Pleasant Prairie, WI. Her interests included dancing to Big Band music with her husband, solving jigsaw puzzles, sewing and embroidery; she also enjoyed 5 o'clock happy hours with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Rose) Thome Jr. of Kenosha, WI, Peggy Cooper of Kenosha, WI, Patti Franzen of Berlin, WI, and Debbie Pagliaroni of Canton, MI; nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by three sisters, seven brothers, a son-in-law, Buck Franzen and a grandson, Michael Dante Thome.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to ThedaCare Hospice, ThedaCare Family of Foundations Regional Gift Processing Center 1818 N. Meade St. Appleton, WI 54911, or at www.thedacare.org in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Margaret's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com