Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarita Olivares.

Margarita C. Olivares

1923 - 2019

Margarita C. Olivares, 95, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pharr, Texas, on May 15, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Nazario and Eleuteria (Hernandez) Castillo. She was educated in the schools on Texas before moving to Waukesha, Wis. in 1941 and then to Kenosha in 1952.

On September 13, 1944, she married Samuel Olivares in Waukesha, Wis.

Margarita was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, St. James Catholic Church, the Spanish Center, UMOS, LULAC and the Ladies Club. She loved to travel, made her way to the Holy Land and had met two Popes. She also enjoyed cooking, making tortillas, and knitting. Leaving a long legacy of faith, love, and goodness, she was truly blessed and so are all that knew her. Madrina to many, friend to all, cherished forever.

Survivors include her 14 children, Rebecca (Tony) Guzman, Linda (Fred) Ortiz, Romeo (Sylvia) Olivares, Leonor Olivares, Ramiro (Margaret) Olivares, Rosendo (Ruby) Olivares, Esperanza Gonzales, Armando Olivares, Rita (Timothy) Schultz, Julia (David Sr.) Hernandez, Patricia Olivares, Anita (Jerome Sr.) Christmas, Eraclio (Margarita) Olivares, and Alicia Olivares; two sisters, Carmen (Inez) Llanes and Pauline Castillo; 67 grandchildren; 114 great-grandchildren; and 31 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her best friend, Irene Santos, and many, many more.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Olivares; two sons, Juaquin Olivares and Ernesto Olivares; a son-in-law, Manuel Guzman; a daughter-in-law, Juanita Olivares; five grandchildren, Romeo Olivares Jr., Antonio Garcia, Robert Espinosa, David Prisk, and Sammy Olivares; two great-grandchildren, Adrian Yito Barrera and Lorena Barrera; six brothers, Aurelio, Primo, Genaro, Pedro, Isidro, and Primitizo; and two sisters, Manuela and Beatrice.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at Proko Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, starting with a prayers service at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533