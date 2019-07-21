Margie F. Sentieri

Margie F. Sentieri, 90, of Kenosha, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehab.

Born on March 31, 1929, in Snyder, Ariz., she was the daughter of the late, Howard G. and Ollie (Bellot) Land. She moved to Kenosha in Aug. of 1942.

On April 22, 1946, she married Robert Sentieri in Kenosha. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 1993.

Margie was a housewife, a mother and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was part owner of R-B Carpet Distribution from Aug. of 1971 until Dec. of 1987 when she retired.

Margie is survived by her four daughters, Nancy (Robert) Hofer, Kathryn Sentieri, Pat (Robyn Betchel) Sentieri, and Bobbie Lohner all of Kenosha; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild and another on the way; and two brothers, Howard W. (Mary A.) Land and Tommy A. (Alexis) Land both of Kenosha.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 23, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. when a service will take place at Proko Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

