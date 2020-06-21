Mari Crager

Mari Crager, formerly of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin for many years, died unexpectedly from Covid on May 26th. She lived in Las Vegas for the last 25 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, her son Scott, and is survived by the rest of her children: Mike Crager (Twin Lakes), John Crager (Lake Geneva), and Deb Crager (Oak Harbor, Washington). She also leaves many grandchildren in Las Vegas, Twin Lakes, the east coast, and London.

While in Twin Lakes, she owned and managed Everything Go's, a sandwich shop on Pawley Avenue. She owned a landscaping business, which she managed with her sons. She was on a bowling team, a competitive dart team, and in a pool league.

Born in Chicago as an only child, she won awards as a rifleman, studied dance, and worked from the time she was 15. Even after having four children, she was a go-go dancer when it was popular. She was a waitress and bartender for various businesses around town, delivered the Kenosha News at night, and worked at Dairyland Greyhound Park, adopting two retired greyhounds.

She never met an animal she didn't love! She always cared for stray animals, getting them spayed and to good homes, although she kept many for herself, including two Dobermans. She worked with horses, then dogs and cats. She had a reputation for being blunt, but funny. She was loved by her family, and by those who worked with her. She leaves behind grade-school friends, friends in the Twin Lakes area, and in Las Vegas. She laughed a lot, lived fully, and cared deeply for those around her and for her animals.

A mass and remembrance is tentatively scheduled for September 8 of this year, at St. John's Catholic Church in Twin Lakes. Her ashes will be buried next to her mother and son. For any questions or to receive updated information regarding her service, please contact her daughter, Deb at crager@whidbey.net