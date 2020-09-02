Maria "Lupita" Guadalupe Terrazas

1962-2020

Maria "Lupita" Guadalupe Terrazas, 57, began her journey of eternal life on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Born in Uvalde, TX on September 23, 1962, she was the daughter of Guadalupe V. Torres and Maria S. Torres. She attended schools in Kenosha, WI.

On July 17, 1982, she was united in marriage to Alfonso Terrazas Jr. at Cornerstone Church. At the time of her passing they were blessed with 38 years of marriage.

In her younger years she worked at several factories. She worked as a translator for the Hispanic community. She had an in-home day care center for 15 years, of which she enjoyed dearly. She was a member of Oasis of Blessings Church, which was founded by her and her husband in 1992. She had compassion for the many people she met while traveling and ministering with her husband and children by her side. She enjoyed planning Women in Victory Revivals because she had the opportunity to talk to woman about her awesome God. She enjoyed helping her husband with his group home called Breakthrough Ministry, which helps the homeless and drug addicts. She always made sure he had everything he needed to succeed within the ministry. Living life to the fullest and putting others before hers was a natural instinct to her. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life as she always made each one feel special in their own way. Caring for people, in general, was her greatest gift. She enjoyed thrift shopping, going to rummages, listening to her Christian Tejano music as well as spending a lot of time with her siblings. She will be missed by those she touched with her contagious laugh and silly ways. She was one of a kind and definitely the life of the party.

Lupita is survived by her loving husband, Alfonso, aka "Fonso" TO HER; two daughters, Maria Rosario (Jeremy) Gomaz, Serafina Terrazas and son Alfonso (Amanda) Terrazas III.; five grandchildren, Ysenia, Nathan, Matthew, Josiah and Giovanni; her siblings, Josefina Perez, Guadalupe Torres, Jr., Benito (Mary) Torres, Maria(Ruben) Castanuela, Pearl Torres, Esmeralda Segura, Juan Jose (Judy) Torres, Fernando (Gloria) Torrez, Samuel (Anna) Torres, Maria Elena(Javier) Ochoa; her brothers and sister-in-laws; Linda (Carl) Pendleton, Nancy (Alfred) Salazar, Robert Gomez, and Jessica(David) Medina; her fur babies Chulo Jr and Buddy; and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; her brother, Jesus Torres; her mother-in-law, Maria Rosario Gomez; her brother-in-laws, Ramiro Gomez and Jesus Perez; and sister-in-law, Lidia Torres.

The family would like to thank Dr. Quddus for the tenderhearted care he provided to our beloved Lupita.

Funeral services for Lupita will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM-1:00 PM at Racine Family Worship Center (1846 Mead St. Racine, WI 53403). Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery (2901 Sheridan Rd, Kenosha, WI 53140). Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC rules, a face mask will be required.

