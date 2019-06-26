Maria Wawierowski

1925-2019

Maria Wawierowski, 94 years old of Pleasant Prairie, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at her home.

She was born June 2, 1925 in Jaworzno-Dlugoszyn, Poland, the daughter of the late Jan and Karolina (Les) Nieuzyla. Maria grew up in Poland and was a Holocaust survivor. During the war, she was forced into a labor camp in Germany; she escaped and went to a concentration camp, all between the ages of 15-20 years old. She later settled in Kenosha and lived there for many years.

Maria worked as an assembler for many years at Leblanc Instruments, retiring in 1990. She was a talented seamstress, sewing many clothing items for her family. She was an avid reader, especially historical reads, and recently, Harry Potter. She loved solving crossword puzzles in Polish, and was an excellent decorator, enjoyed painting, and traveling after her retirement. Maria especially cherished time spent with her family.

Survivors include her children, Anthony (Darlene) DeWinter of Delafield, WI, Alice Ktejik of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and Tadeusz Wawierowski of Horicon, WI; grandchildren, Jolie (Andrew) Palmer, Janet (Anthony) Gatlin, John Ktejik, and Michelle Ktejik; great-grandchildren, Katie Palmer, Brooke Palmer, Jack Gatlin, and Elizabeth Gatlin; and sisters, Stanislawa (the late Jan) Skorzybot and Alicja (the late Wladyslaw) Starkiewicz.

In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her husband Jan Wawierowski and siblings, Anna (Maksymilian) Grzybek, Marian (Zofia) Nieuzyla, and Janina (Czeslaw) Alenowicz.

Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28th, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave., Kenosha. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.

